Asset Dedication LLC Has $842,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $138.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.36 and a 52 week high of $145.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $140.76.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

