$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.07. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,885 shares of company stock worth $134,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.61. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.27%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

Further Reading: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage Insurance (HRTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG)

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.