$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.07. Heritage Insurance reported earnings of $0.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year earnings of ($0.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.64). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.21). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 22,885 shares of company stock worth $134,020 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRTG. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Insurance by 78.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRTG opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $185.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.61. Heritage Insurance has a 1 year low of $5.47 and a 1 year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.27%.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

