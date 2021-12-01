Hewlett Packard Enterprise Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPE)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the technology company on Friday, January 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise has increased its dividend by 77.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Shares of HPE opened at $14.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.87. The company has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

HPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.76.

In other news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 8,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $131,951.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock valued at $2,056,083. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 52.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.