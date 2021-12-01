Thales S.A. Declares Dividend of $0.47 (OTCMKTS:THLLY)

Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.4704 per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS THLLY opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87. Thales has a 12-month low of $16.28 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Thales in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Thales SA is a holding company that engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of electronic equipment and systems for aeronautics, naval, and defense sectors. It operates through the following segments: Defense and Security, Digital Identity and Security, Aerospace and Transport. The Defense and Security segment designs and delivers systems for the following domain: land, air, naval, space, and cyberspace.

