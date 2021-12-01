Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Receives $184.94 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.94.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ESTC shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th.

In other news, CEO Shay Banon sold 111,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.01, for a total value of $19,252,033.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 758,740 shares of company stock worth $126,624,070. 20.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elastic by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Elastic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $155.46 on Friday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $97.89 and a 12-month high of $189.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of -95.37 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.80 and a 200 day moving average of $152.38.

About Elastic

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

