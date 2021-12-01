Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,397 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 11.6% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,069 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after purchasing an additional 9,711 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $2,114,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 4.8% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,969 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 20.2% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 44,284 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,442 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total transaction of $457,042.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $109.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.44. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

