Short Interest in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Increases By 61.0%

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,350,000 shares, an increase of 61.0% from the October 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

CBD opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12-month low of $3.14 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBD. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 564.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CBD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America lowered Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates though the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

