Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) Short Interest Up 60.0% in November

Royal Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RYFL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Royal Financial stock opened at $20.10 on Wednesday. Royal Financial has a 52 week low of $13.25 and a 52 week high of $20.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.55.

Royal Financial Company Profile

Royal Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of checking and savings products, and a full line of home and commercial lending solutions through Royal Savings Bank. The company was founded on September 15, 2004 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

