IDT (IDT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IDT (NYSE:IDT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.
IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 43.25% and a net margin of 6.66%.
Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.20. IDT has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.83.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IDT by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IDT by 2,639.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IDT by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.
About IDT
IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.
