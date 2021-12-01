IDT (IDT) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

IDT (NYSE:IDT) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th.

IDT (NYSE:IDT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $390.00 million for the quarter. IDT had a return on equity of 43.25% and a net margin of 6.66%.

Get IDT alerts:

Shares of NYSE:IDT opened at $54.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.20. IDT has a 12-month low of $11.76 and a 12-month high of $67.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.83.

In other news, Director Eric F. Cosentino sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Bill Pereira sold 4,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total value of $222,212.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of IDT by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of IDT by 374.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of IDT by 2,639.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 24,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IDT by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.21% of the company’s stock.

About IDT

IDT Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the distribution and market of communications and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Fintech, net2phone-UCaaS and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers money transfer services. The net2phone-UCaaS segment comprises cloud-based PBX services offered to enterprise customers mainly through value-added resellers, service providers, telecom agents and managed service providers, SIP trunking, which supports inbound and outbound domestic and international calling from an IP PBX and cable telephony.

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.