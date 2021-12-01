National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EYE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Vision from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $60.56.

National Vision stock opened at $48.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.72. National Vision has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $65.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that National Vision will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Vision declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

