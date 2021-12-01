McGuire Investment Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $39,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,837.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,019.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,855.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,688.91.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Alphabet from $3,424.00 to $3,530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,156.15.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

