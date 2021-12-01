McGuire Investment Group LLC Purchases 1,051 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,390 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC owned 0.53% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $2,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 77.5% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000.

NASDAQ:PSCH opened at $172.45 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a one year low of $154.13 and a one year high of $199.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $183.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.61.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

