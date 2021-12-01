McGuire Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCT. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $538,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF stock opened at $145.94 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.63 and a fifty-two week high of $156.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.94.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

