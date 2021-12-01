iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Purchased by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 505.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,534 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 816.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 15,618 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 225.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after purchasing an additional 14,538 shares during the period. ONE Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 516.6% during the third quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 14,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,476 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 478.9% during the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 152,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after acquiring an additional 125,806 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 39,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after acquiring an additional 8,203 shares during the period.

IHI opened at $61.78 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $51.69 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.41.

