McGuire Investment Group LLC Invests $265,000 in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.90, for a total transaction of $251,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 189,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $3,976,007.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,005,610 shares of company stock worth $196,869,676. 17.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PLTR opened at $20.65 on Wednesday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.48 and a beta of 6.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.10.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

