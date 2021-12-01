blooom inc. Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

blooom inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 1.0% of blooom inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. blooom inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,625,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 38,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after purchasing an additional 261,034 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $109.30 on Wednesday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $86.80 and a 1-year high of $113.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.74.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

