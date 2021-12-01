Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by blooom inc.

blooom inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 0.5% of blooom inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. blooom inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 85.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 137,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,171,000 after buying an additional 63,593 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 316,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,206,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 34,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 154,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,374,000 after buying an additional 28,701 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.00. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

