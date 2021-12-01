Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) vs. HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Head to Head Review

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) and HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rackspace Technology and HUYA, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rackspace Technology 0 3 6 0 2.67 HUYA 3 0 5 0 2.25

Rackspace Technology presently has a consensus target price of $22.06, indicating a potential upside of 54.72%. HUYA has a consensus target price of $16.93, indicating a potential upside of 96.57%. Given HUYA’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe HUYA is more favorable than Rackspace Technology.

Risk and Volatility

Rackspace Technology has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HUYA has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rackspace Technology and HUYA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rackspace Technology -9.26% 13.74% 2.97% HUYA 9.98% 11.24% 8.89%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.0% of HUYA shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Rackspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rackspace Technology and HUYA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rackspace Technology $2.71 billion 1.11 -$245.80 million ($1.35) -10.56 HUYA $1.67 billion 1.22 $135.50 million $0.74 11.64

HUYA has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rackspace Technology. Rackspace Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HUYA, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rackspace Technology Company Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc. operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications. Its Apps & Cross Platform segment includes managed applications; managed security services in the areas of security threat assessment and prevention, threat detection and response, rapid remediation, governance, and risk and compliance assistance across multiple cloud platforms, as well as privacy and data protection services, including detailed access restrictions and reporting and data services; and professional services related to designing and implementing application, security, and data services. The company serves financial, government, healthcare, manufacturing, non-profit, education, consumer goods, oil and gas, media and entertainment, automotive and transportation, food and beverage, travel and hospitality, retail, and public sectors, as well as SaaS and ISV clients. Rackspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

