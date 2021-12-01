Raymond James Trust N.A. Acquires 2,678 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 180,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,200,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Southern by 6.3% during the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 18,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $57,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Southern by 20.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 133,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,083,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Southern during the second quarter valued at $5,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $61.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $67.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.32%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 93.29%.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,347 shares of company stock worth $5,612,971. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

