Raymond James Trust N.A. Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,836 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COST. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the second quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% in the third quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 6.5% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 395 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.0% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 831 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 2,089 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $539.38 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $307.00 and a 52-week high of $560.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $488.86 and a 200 day moving average of $443.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.31 billion, a PE ratio of 47.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $468.00 to $472.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $498.73.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.