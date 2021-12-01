3,418 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66.

