3,418 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Acquired by RMR Wealth Builders

Posted by on Dec 1st, 2021

RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $123,000.

Shares of SPLV stock opened at $62.65 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.18 and its 200-day moving average is $62.66.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.