Legacy Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. St. James Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. St. James Investment Company LLC now owns 29,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,358,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Renasant Bank raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $120.51.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

