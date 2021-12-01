BTR Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

BTR Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 38,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 15,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 190,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.08.

In related news, VP Mark Gary sold 4,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $948,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.49, for a total transaction of $805,332.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,241 shares of company stock valued at $10,772,343. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $192.37 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 41.61% and a return on equity of 68.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.05%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

