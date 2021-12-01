Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.43 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,585 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in Accenture by 750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Accenture by 456.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Accenture from $342.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Accenture from $302.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Accenture from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.59.

Shares of ACN stock opened at $357.40 on Wednesday. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $374.92. The company has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $349.62 and its 200 day moving average is $324.22.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 13th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.47, for a total transaction of $640,576.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.11, for a total transaction of $1,780,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

