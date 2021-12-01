Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.56 Million Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $943,000. Geneva Partners LLC increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 405 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $384,000.

Shares of A opened at $150.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.07.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

