Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,258 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in Agilent Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $407,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,425 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after acquiring an additional 887,356 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after acquiring an additional 818,615 shares during the period.

In other news, SVP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on A shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.07.

A opened at $150.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $45.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.30, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.47 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.09.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 26.71%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.80%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

