Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.69 Million Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,549 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,199 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in PerkinElmer by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,241 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $16,504,000 after buying an additional 12,831 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in PerkinElmer by 8.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in PerkinElmer in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PKI. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $183.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.23.

PKI stock opened at $182.16 on Wednesday. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.95 and a 12 month high of $192.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $176.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.23. The stock has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.61. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 2.79%.

In other news, insider James M. Mock sold 6,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.87, for a total value of $1,124,009.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment comprises of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

