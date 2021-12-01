Reviewing Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI)

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) and Adagio Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADGI) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Scholar Rock and Adagio Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scholar Rock -672.72% -54.11% -35.51% Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings for Scholar Rock and Adagio Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scholar Rock 0 0 5 0 3.00 Adagio Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Scholar Rock presently has a consensus price target of $65.00, indicating a potential upside of 144.82%. Adagio Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $51.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.48%. Given Scholar Rock’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Scholar Rock is more favorable than Adagio Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Scholar Rock shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.8% of Adagio Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 20.3% of Scholar Rock shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Scholar Rock and Adagio Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scholar Rock $15.40 million 60.53 -$86.48 million ($3.41) -7.79 Adagio Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Adagio Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scholar Rock.

Summary

Scholar Rock beats Adagio Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock Holding Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and discovery of innovative medicines. The firm offers proprietary platform which designed to discover and develop monoclonal antibodies that have a high degree of specificity to achieve selective modulation of growth factor signaling. Its product candidate includes SRK-015 and SRK-181. The company was founded by Timothy A. Springer and Leonard I. Zon in October 2012 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Adagio Therapeutics Company Profile

Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of antibody-based solutions for infectious diseases with pandemic potential. Adagio Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass.

