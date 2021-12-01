Penta Achieves Market Capitalization of $605,190.11 (PNT)

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 11.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 1st. In the last week, Penta has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. One Penta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Penta has a total market capitalization of $605,190.11 and approximately $14,102.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00245171 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Penta Coin Profile

Penta (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 17th, 2020. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 coins. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Penta is www.penta.global

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Penta Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Penta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

