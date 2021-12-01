VIDY (VIDY) Price Tops $0.0006 on Exchanges

VIDY (CURRENCY:VIDY) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 1st. In the last week, VIDY has traded 57.4% lower against the dollar. One VIDY coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. VIDY has a total market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $689,347.00 worth of VIDY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00046090 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.60 or 0.00245171 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.86 or 0.00088692 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

VIDY Coin Profile

VIDY (CRYPTO:VIDY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2018. VIDY’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,888,864,266 coins. VIDY’s official message board is medium.com/@vidycoin . VIDY’s official website is vidy.com . The Reddit community for VIDY is /r/Vidy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIDY’s official Twitter account is @VidyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidy is the world's first decentralized ad network, powered by the ethereum blockchain. Vidy's ad platform allows advertisers to embed video ads directly into hyper-relevant website text, improving user experience, ad conversions, and publisher payments. With just a hold, users can reveal tiny hyper-relevant videos embedded in the text of any page on the web, unlocking a whole new dimension of the internet. All ads are placed with an NLP consensus protocol driven by miners. With a team of veteran engineers, industry-leading advisors, and world-class brand partners, Vidy is on it's way to reinventing online advertising, e-commerce, and entertainment.”

Buying and Selling VIDY

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDY using one of the exchanges listed above.

