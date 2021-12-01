First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Declares Dividend of $12.80

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 12.80 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.
Shares of First National Bank Alaska stock opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $760.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.35. First National Bank Alaska has a 52-week low of $182.04 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.05.
About First National Bank Alaska
