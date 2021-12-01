First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) Declares Dividend of $12.80

First National Bank Alaska (OTCMKTS:FBAK) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 12.80 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of First National Bank Alaska stock opened at $240.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $760.08 million, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.35. First National Bank Alaska has a 52-week low of $182.04 and a 52-week high of $244.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $233.05.

About First National Bank Alaska

First National Bank Alaska engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It also offers services relating to trust banking, escrow and contract collection, bankcard, and safe deposit box facilities. The company was founded by Winfield Ervin Sr. in 1922 and is headquartered in Anchorage, AK.

