Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 600 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $20,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

AAT stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 307.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,308,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

