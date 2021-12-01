Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Purchases 600 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 600 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.99 per share, with a total value of $20,994.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
AAT stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $40.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 729,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,308,000 after buying an additional 19,173 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,692 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 15,830 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several brokerages have recently commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
