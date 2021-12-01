Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 30.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,881 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $2,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 685 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

In other news, CFO Ilan Daskal sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.06, for a total value of $221,416.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9 shares in the company, valued at $7,380.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $749.00, for a total transaction of $1,157,954.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $791.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $753.20 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $752.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $715.54. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $528.30 and a 1 year high of $832.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical research company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $1.41. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 223.47% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $670.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.