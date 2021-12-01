Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,120 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,766 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,120 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $2,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Hologic by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,516,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,435,595,000 after buying an additional 454,616 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its stake in Hologic by 35.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,115,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $274,613,000 after buying an additional 1,070,128 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Hologic by 7.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,661,000 after buying an additional 165,015 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Hologic by 28.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,391,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,545,000 after buying an additional 535,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 18.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,369,166 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $158,071,000 after buying an additional 367,174 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $74.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.43. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 57.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.83.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

