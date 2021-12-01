Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Position in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.13% of Health Catalyst worth $3,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Health Catalyst by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HCAT. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Health Catalyst currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.37.

In other news, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $472,030.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 117,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,441.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jason Alger sold 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $35,357.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,369.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,919 shares of company stock worth $8,202,384. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Health Catalyst stock opened at $43.39 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.88. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $59.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 63.88% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

