Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $270,400,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after buying an additional 797,361 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,160,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA by 68.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,656,198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,330,000 after buying an additional 674,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 17.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $939,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,399 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IQV opened at $259.13 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.52 and a twelve month high of $272.25. The company has a market cap of $49.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $249.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on IQV. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

