American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Holdings Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 522.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,076 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,796 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 43.5% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 62.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AEP shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.13.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP stock opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $40.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $83.44 and its 200-day moving average is $85.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a positive change from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

