Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock Holdings Reduced by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,105 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Natera in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Natera by 5,766.7% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Natera in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on NTRA. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Natera from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Natera in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Natera from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

In other Natera news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 24,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $2,954,751.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,118.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $207,229.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,399 shares of company stock worth $26,016,092. 10.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTRA stock opened at $91.46 on Wednesday. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.19 and a 1-year high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $110.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 85.05% and a negative net margin of 72.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.