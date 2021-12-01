Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Stock Position in Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,439 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $3,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Masimo by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,162,196,000 after purchasing an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Masimo by 16,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in Masimo by 2,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,892 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP lifted its position in Masimo by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 231,254 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Masimo by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $269,946,000 after acquiring an additional 141,445 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total transaction of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 8,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.83, for a total transaction of $2,531,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,389 shares of company stock valued at $39,598,928 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $278.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.36 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $305.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $264.29.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $307.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MASI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Masimo in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

