NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Shares Sold by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC cut its position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,767 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,499 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned approximately 0.22% of NovoCure worth $26,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NVCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NVCR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NovoCure from $235.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.43.

NVCR stock opened at $93.64 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.43. The company has a quick ratio of 8.40, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.81 and a beta of 0.97. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $90.95 and a 52-week high of $232.76.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $133.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.22 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. NovoCure’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NovoCure Limited will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Asaf Danziger acquired 4,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $102.44 per share, with a total value of $509,536.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 828 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.23, for a total value of $114,454.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,549 shares of company stock valued at $214,118. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR).

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.