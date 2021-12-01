Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMMYY) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMYY opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.57. Sumitomo Metal Mining has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $13.37.

Get Sumitomo Metal Mining alerts:

Sumitomo Metal Mining Company Profile

Sumitomo Metal Mining Co, Ltd. engages in the mining business. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Resources, Smelting and Refining, Materials, and Others. The Mineral Resources segment includes the exploration, development and production of non-ferrous metal resources as well as the sale of ores and other products.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Metal Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.