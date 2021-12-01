Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 33.0% from the October 31st total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:JRI opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a one year low of $13.09 and a one year high of $16.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.097 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. RSM US Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $182,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $245,000.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

