Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.000-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Perrigo from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Perrigo from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Perrigo from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of NYSE PRGO opened at $36.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.93. Perrigo has a 52-week low of $36.52 and a 52-week high of $50.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.20). Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 5.88% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Perrigo will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -51.06%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perrigo stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 68.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,459 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,689 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Perrigo worth $34,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

Perrigo Co Plc provides self-care products and over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions. It enhances individual well-being by empowering consumers to proactively prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company was founded by Luther Perrigo in 1887 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

