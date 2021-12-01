Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 351,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the October 31st total of 526,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 222,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DFIN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.25.

Shares of DFIN opened at $46.72 on Wednesday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $15.49 and a 12-month high of $52.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.99.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,293 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,090 over the last 90 days. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $51,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 365.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 138.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,216 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $154,000. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

