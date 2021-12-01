DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) Upgraded to “Buy” by Gordon Haskett

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) was upgraded by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $217.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $230.00. Gordon Haskett’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DASH. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $221.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.55.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $178.77 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $207.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.17. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $110.13 and a 52 week high of $257.25. The stock has a market cap of $61.33 billion and a PE ratio of -49.52.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 5,709 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.93, for a total value of $1,147,109.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,684,092 shares of company stock worth $2,170,264,792. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

