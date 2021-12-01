Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target to $16.75

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.50 to $16.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 28th. The investment management company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $71.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.70 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 121.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.

