Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target to $16.75

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $17.50 to $16.75 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.42% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GBDC. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.92.
NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.62. Golub Capital BDC has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 7.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.64 and its 200-day moving average is $15.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 74.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 62.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.67% of the company’s stock.
About Golub Capital BDC
Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in senior secured, one-stop, second lien, subordinated loans of, and warrants, and minority equity securities in, United States middle-market companies.
Featured Article: What is insider trading?
Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.