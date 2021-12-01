STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in STORE Capital were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 662.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 187,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,282,000 after purchasing an additional 162,914 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 11.3% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 341,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 34,838 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE STOR opened at $32.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $30.02 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.42 and a beta of 1.21.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 33.24% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on STOR. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STORE Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.90.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties.

