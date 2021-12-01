RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 137.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 285.7% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $447.69 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $328.80 and a 1 year high of $463.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $430.36 and a 200 day moving average of $411.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

