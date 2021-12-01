Analysts Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $105.47

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.88.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

PENN opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.32). Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $926,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.