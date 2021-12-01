Analysts Set Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Target Price at $105.47

Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.88.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.
PENN opened at $51.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.39 and a 200-day moving average of $72.74. Penn National Gaming has a 52-week low of $49.20 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82.
In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 148,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.23, for a total value of $11,459,928.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 1st quarter worth $926,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.
About Penn National Gaming
Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.
See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.