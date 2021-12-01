-$0.12 EPS Expected for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Biomerica’s earnings. Biomerica posted earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Biomerica will report full-year earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Biomerica.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 86.94% and a negative return on equity of 64.01%. The business had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Biomerica in a report on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of BMRA opened at $4.85 on Friday. Biomerica has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.68 million, a PE ratio of -9.33 and a beta of -0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRA. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in Biomerica by 0.3% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,031,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Biomerica by 15.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 9,792 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Biomerica during the third quarter worth about $45,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Biomerica during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Biomerica during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 20.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products designed for the early detection and monitoring of chronic diseases and medical conditions. The firm focuses on gastrointestinal diseases, food intolerances, diabetes, and certain esoteric tests. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, United States, Asia, South America, Middle East, and Other.

